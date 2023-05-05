Traders Leaders hail business friendly decisions of Chairman CDA

Demand ICCI representation in FBR Board to resolve tax issues

Islamabad, MAY 5 /DNA/ – Abpara Market President Ajmal Baloch, G-9 Markaz President Raja Javed Iqbal, F-8 Markaz President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, F-10 Markaz President Ahmed Khan, F-7 Jinnah Supermarket President Asad Aziz, F-6 Markaz Super Market President Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, Blue Area President Raja Hasan Akhtar, G-8 Markaz President Muhammad Abid Abbasi, I-8 Markaz President Raja Fayyaz Gul, G-8/1 Market President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Tarnool Traders Association President Wajid Ayub, Goods Transport Association President Muhammad Shabbir, Fruit & Vegetable Market Committee Chairman Sajid Abbasi, G-11 Markaz President Chaudhry Aftab Gujjar, G-7 Markaz President Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, G-10 Markaz President Zafar Iqbal Gujjar, E-11 Markaz President Zahir Abbasi, G-7/1 Market President Raja Safeer Ahmed, D-12 Markaz President Muhammad Nauman, Gulberg Green President Najeeb Elahi Malik, Melody Market President Azhar Iqbal, G-8 Markaz President Raja Khurram Niaz, Traders Action Committee Secretary Khalid Chaudhry, Muslim League Traders Wing Islamabad President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, PWD Traders Association President Chaudhry Riasat Ali, Bara Kahu President Raja Zahid Mahmood Dhaniyal, G-10/4 Market President Zafar Iqbal Gujjar and Presidents of other markets in a joint statement hailed the historic business-friendly decisions announced by the Chairman CDA Captain (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal during his recent address to the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and said that these decisions have created a new ray of hope in the business community. They welcomed the announcement of Chairman CDA to include President ICCI in the CDA Board as it will help solve the long-standing issues of the business community and facilitate them to promote business activities. They said that Chairman CDA announced to upgrade all the markets of Islamabad which is very encouraging as Islamabad is the face of Pakistan and better development of markets of the Capital will improve the image of the country and facilitate better growth of business activities.

They lauded Chairman CDA for announcing to replace the old sewerage system in the markets and the city with new one and to solve the parking issue by constructing new parking plazas in cooperation with the private sector. They said that the Chairman CDA announced to provide plots to ICCI for Expo Center, school & hospital as well as sports ground which is very encouraging. They welcomed the decision of Chairman CDA to give commercial plots on long-term lease. They said that the Chairman CDA has given importance to the business community and hoped the CDA-related issues of the business community will now be resolved quickly.

The Presidents of markets thanked Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President ICCI for inviting the Chairman CDA to the Chamber and assured their cooperation to ICCI and CDA in addressing the issue of encroachments in markets. They said that Ahsan Bakhtawari is actively working for the betterment of the business community, which is laudable. They further demanded from the government that the President ICCI should be given representation in FBR Board so that the FBR related issues of traders including income tax, sales tax and customs duty can be better resolved and the tax collection system can be further improved in consultation with the private sector.