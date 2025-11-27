Trade minister meets European business leaders  to promote investment in S. Korea

SEJONG, Nov 27 (YONHAP/APP/DNA):Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with representatives of European companies operating in South Korea on Thursday and discussed ways to create a stable environment for their investment here, Yeo’s office said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from German automaker Mercedes-Benz, health care company Merck Korea and cosmetics firm L’Oreal Korea, among others, as well as the leadership of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, including its Chairman Philippe Van Hoof and President Stefan Ernst, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

In the meeting, the European companies pointed out several issues they said need to be addressed for them to boost their investment here, including regulatory improvements, simplified customs procedures and the recognition of European standards, the ministry said.

Yeo said the Seoul government will review relevant systems and regulations through the implementation body of the Korea-EU free trade agreement as part of efforts to improve EU companies’ access to the Korean market.