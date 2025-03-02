Tracksuits for Diplomats

Sunday, March 2, 2025
ISLAMABAD: On behalf of the team and management of Rising Stars Hockey Club — including Mehmood Ahmed, Sohail Janjua, Asif Bhatti, and Ansar Bhatti — tracksuits were presented to Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner, Kamal Ahmed, High Commissioner of Brunei, and Eduard Preda, Deputy Head of Mission at the Romanian Embassy. Secretary of Islamabad Hockey Association, Ziaullah Shah, was also present on the occasion.=DNA

