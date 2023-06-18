Tracing the Confluence of Civilizations: Distinct ancient heritage is a treasure for both nations

Ambassador Adam Tugio says Indonesia and Pakistan are heirs of one of the oldest civilizations in the world with a marked history of religious-cultural communication

Bureau Report

LAHORE, JUN 18 /DNA/ – The colorful opening ceremony of photo exhibition titled “A Night at Lahore Museum: Tracing the Confluence of Civilizations Between Indonesia and Pakistan” jointly organized by the Indonesian Embassy and Lahore Museum enthralled the audience with its spectacular display of ancient cultural connectivity through meticulously selected photographs. The week-long exhibition provides a fresh perspective on the cross-regional interaction between the two biggest Muslim populated countries from past to present.

Addressing a large gathering of prominent guests from different walks of life, the Ambassador of Indonesia Mr. Adam Tugio said that distinct cultural-historic heritage is a revered treasure for the two brotherly nations that has continuously been preserved during the course of history. He especially pointed out that Indonesia and Pakistan are heirs of one of the oldest civilizations in the world with a marked history of religious-cultural communication and this exhibition aims to highlight the cross-regional cultural influences through selected photographs and videos of artifacts, sculptures and inscriptions from both sides. “From cuisine to old healing practices, from religious traditions to cultural norms and from ancient history to modern civilization, there is a long list of striking similarities between the two brotherly nations”, he remarked.

Elaborating the existence of early historic inter-regional connectivity, the envoy pointed out that ancient Gandhara region mainly comprising North West region of present day Pakistan, was a melting pot of different civilizations. “The spread of Buddhist and Islamic civilization to the Indonesian archipelago is also attributed to influence of Gandhara civilization”, added the envoy. Ambassador Tugio especially thanked the Lahore Museum for providing generous support and to all the guests for their participation and warmly invited Pakistani friends to the Exhibition to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the two Muslim brotherly countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Prof. Dr.Javed Akram, Minister of Health Punjab appreciated the Embassy’s initiative of organizing the Exhibition to promote the shared cultural heritage. He emphasized the need to strengthen academic linkages and people to people contacts to materialize the benefits from existing strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. The Director Lahore Museum Mr. Mohammad Usman commended the idea of the Indonesian envoy to organize this exhibition and said that both the nations have strong historical connections with striking similarities in culture and traditions. He highlighted the historical significance and pivotal role of Lahore Museum in promoting cultural activities and expressed commitment to support such kind of purposeful events.

The Exhibition is open for public until 24th June 2023 at the Lahore Museum. Through interactive display, the Exhibition will allow visitors to trace the confluence of civilization between Indonesia and Pakistan in a variety ways. The exhibition also features spices and some popular products from Indonesia with the kind support of Indomie, the largest food producers of Indonesia which has been operating in Faisalabad.