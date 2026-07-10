Tourists must avoid northern routes till July 14: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10: National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) today warned that sudden glacial floods and landslides pose an immediate, high risk threat to northern Pakistan and ordered tourists and non essential travellers to avoid mountain routes from 10–14 July.

NEOC said landslide alerts cover 11–13 July while flood and river surge warnings apply across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir until July 14; authorities will carry out rapid hazard assessments and relay real time warnings to local administrations.

Officials warned that rising temperatures and ongoing heavy rain could trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), debris flows, sudden river surges and rockfalls in vulnerable glacial valleys and hill torrents.

NDMA named multiple high risk zones including Badswat, Ashkoman, Hinarchi, Yasin, Khaplu, Hisper Hoper, Gultang and surrounding areas .

Authority also highlighted vulnerable roads such as Jaglot–Skardu, Hunza–Gojal and Gilgit–Ghizer, plus routes to Naltar, Bagrot and Hermosh.

The NEOC urged immediate precautions like stay away from glacial lakes, river channels and known flood paths also avoid travel on landslide prone roads and follow instructions from local authorities.

NDMA warned bank erosion and sudden debris flows could rapidly worsen conditions and instructed district administrations to mobilize emergency response teams and issue on-the-ground warnings.

For official updates and safety guidance, the public and visitors must use the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert app.