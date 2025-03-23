Gelon is a blend of unique nature, rich history, and distinctive architecture. Visiting this high-mountain village will be a true discovery for adventure enthusiasts and cultural tourism seekers.

Historyand Culture

The village of Gelon was founded in 1305 and holdsa rich historical legacy. It is the resting place of warriorswho defended Islam in Central Asia. The village haswitnessed numerous historical events.

The local culture preserves ancient traditionsand customs. All residents practice Islam, andweddings, as well as other celebrations, areconducted in accordance with Muslim Sharia law.

Location and Geography

Gelon is an urban-type neighborhood located inthe Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region. It lieson the western slope of the Pamir-Alay mountain rangeat an altitude of 2,600 meters above sea level.

This isone of the highest mountain neighborhoods inUzbekistan, situated 80 kilometers from the city ofShahrisabz and near the border with Tajikistan.

Thevillage can be reached via a scenic yet challengingmountain dirt road with numerous switchbacks,making the journey to this area particularly thrilling.

Architectureand Uniqueness

The architecture of Gelon deserves specialattention. The houses here have a distinctive structure:the ground floor is designated for keeping livestock,while the upper floor is used for living.

This type of layoutis found only in Tibet and Nepal, making Gelon a villagewith a unique architectural style in Uzbekistan.

Thenarrow streets in the central part of the village,surrounded by old houses, create an atmosphere ofcoziness and authenticity.

EconomicActivities

The main occupation of thelocals is agriculture. Potatoes,fruits, and watermelons arehand-grown on steep mountainslopes. To cultivate the land, theyuse a simple plow pulled by oxen.

Despite the difficultconditions, the residentscultivate fertile gardens even onslopes with an inclination of up to40 degrees, preserving thetraditional way of life.

TourismOpportunities

For a long time, Gelon was inaccessible to foreigntourists due to a special border regime, which was liftedin 2018.

Today, the area is open to travelers seeking toenjoy untouched nature and immerse in a traditionalway of life.

Visitors can embark on hiking trails throughpicturesque mountain paths, explore neighboringvillages such as Kul, Sarchashma, and Shut, andengage with local residents to observe their dailylifestyle.