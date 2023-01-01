Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new year is going to be “tougher than the year we leave behind,” Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program “Face the Nation.” “Why? Because the three main economies – the U.S., EU and China – are all slowing down simultaneously,” she said.
