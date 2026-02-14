Toshakhana-2 case: Imran Khan seeks suspension of sentence, bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the sentence awarded in the Toshakhana-2 case and his release on bail on medical and humanitarian grounds.

Filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Salman Akram Raja, the 73-year-old incarcerated PTI founder requested the court to suspend the sentence and grant bail.

In December last year, a special court sentenced Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years’ imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase and eventual sale of luxury state gifts.

Moreover, a separate application has also been moved requesting an early hearing of a plea seeking suspension of the sentence in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case or the £190 million scam.

“…the petitioner [Imran] is afflicted with a serious ailment of his right eye,” the miscellaneous application read and added, “the Petitioner has [an] exceptionally strong case for the suspension of the sentence on merits of the case as well as on medical grounds that recently surfaced during a hearing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The counsel maintained that the PTI founder’s right eye has been severely damaged due to a blood clot, leaving him “with only 15% vision in his right eye”.

“Medical complication is of such gravity and seriousness that the same cannot be treated inside the jail premises,” the application read.

According to the application, the petitioner’s conviction in the Toshakhana-2 case forms part of an “ongoing campaign of political victimisation”.

It contended that since his removal from office, Imran and his spouse have faced multiple prosecutions across various jurisdictions, reflecting what it describes as a “relentless and targeted pattern of legal action”.

The plea further alleged that investigative agencies — including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — have been used as political tools by opponents to pursue “politically motivated cases”.

“Investigative Agencies, including NAB, FIA, ECP and others have been visibly manipulated as a political tool by the petitioner’s political opponents, with their resources repeatedly used to settle political scores,” the application added.

Toshakhana-2 case

The investigation into the Toshakhana-2 case — involving the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set at a nominal price — was initiated by the NAB, with the corruption watchdog arresting the PTI founder and his wife in July 2024. The couple remained in NAB’s custody at Adiala Jail for 37 days.

After completion of the investigation, NAB filed a reference in the Toshakhana-2 case before an accountability court in August. Following the Supreme Court’s decision restoring the NAB amendments, the case was transferred to the FIA Anti-Corruption Court.

After conducting 80 hearings at Adiala jail, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand found the couple guilty of two charges. According to the judgement, Imran and Bushra were jailed for 10 years each under sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years’ imprisonment each under section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947.

They were also fined a total of Rs16.4 million. The judgement read that the court, while passing the sentences, considered Imran’s old age and the fact that Bushra Bibi is a woman.