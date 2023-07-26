Torrential rain paralyses routine life of Lahoriites

LAHORE, JULY 26 (DNA) — Torrential rains in different areas of Lahore on Wednesday paralysed the routine lives of the citizens. There was heavy rain in different areas of the city, after which the weather became pleasant.

Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Qurtaba Chowk, Jail Road, Railway Station, Dharmapura, Samanabad, Mughalpura, Ichhra, and nearby areas moderated with rain. Due to the rain, water accumulated in the main highways and streets of the city, which caused problems for the citizens and affected the flow of traffic.

Several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also tripped due to the rain, due to which electricity was disconnected in many areas. The LESCO officials said that the feeders will be restored after the rain.

The Meteorological Department had predicted intermittent heavy rain until July 30, with the monsoon rains also threatening to inundate the low-lying areas of the city.

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had directed all relevant departments to ensure necessary arrangements due to risk of landsliding and flash flooding as met office has forecast more rains during next 48 to 72 hours.

The NDMA had asked the district administrations to keep the machineries ready and staff alert to deal with any emergency situation. The NDMA had directed the departments concerned to ensure monitoring of traffic towards sensitive areas and notify the public in advance and publicize the safety measures. — DNA