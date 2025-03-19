Torkham border reopens after 25 days

Sources say people would be allowed to cross on foot from Friday onwards

Peshawar: The Torkham border crossing, the main artery for travel and trade between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, has reopened after a 25-day closure following successful negotiations by the authorities of the two countries.

The crossing will be initially opened for trade and people would be allowed to cross on foot from Friday onwards.

Following the reopening of the border crossing, bilateral trade has resumed with trucks carrying commercial goods started entering Afghanistan, sources added.

Earlier, head of Pakistani tribal jirga Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi said that Afghan officials have agreed to remove the controversial construction that had led to tensions between the two sides.

He said that a ceasefire would remain in place until the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting takes place, ensuring stability in the region. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities’ decision, Kazmi added.

The closure, triggered by tensions over the construction of a bunker by Afghan forces near Zero-Point, severely impacted cross-border movement, suspending all trade and travel between the two countries.