Top Russian general shot several times

MOSCOW: A high-profile general in Russia’s military has been shot several times and wounded in Moscow.

Lt Gen Vladimir Alexeyev was immediately taken to hospital after the attack in a residential block of flats on the north-western outskirts of the Russian capital and his condition is unknown.

Alexeyev is number two in the main directorate of Russia’s GRU military intelligence and the latest high-ranking military figure to have been targeted in the capital since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began almost four years ago.

He was placed under European Union and UK sanctions after the GRU was accused of being behind the 2018 nerve agent attack in Salisbury in the UK.

“The victim has been hospitalised at one of the city’s hospitals,” said Svetlana Petrenko of Russia’s Investigations Committee, which said it opened a criminal case for attempted murder.

The gunman fled and investigators searched CCTV footage for clues and began interviewing witnesses.

A neighbour of Alexeyev told the Reuters news agency she had been woken up by the sound of “several” shots and had then heard another neighbour screaming for help.

“This is all I heard. Other neighbours rushed out, too. They asked how they could help, should they call ambulance and police, but she had already called them.”

Alexeyev has played a significant role during the war in Ukraine, taking part in talks with Ukraine during the Russian siege of the city of Mariupol in 2022.

He was also sent to negotiate with the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short and bloody mutiny in June 2023.

His boss at the GRU, Igor Kostyukov, has been in charge of Russia’s negotiating team taking part in talks on security issues with the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was being briefed on the shooting. “We wish first of all that the general survives and recovers. We hope that will be the case,” he told reporters.

It is not yet known who was behind the shooting on Friday morning in a residential block on Volokolamsk Highway in Moscow but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine.

Kyiv has not commented but has claimed some attacks on Russian military figures in the past. Russian intelligence officials claimed they had thwarted an attempted attack on a Russian soldier in St Petersburg at the end of last month.

An Uzbek man was jailed in January for the 2024 killing of another general, Igor Kirillov, in an explosion outside a block of flats in Moscow. Ukraine’s SBU intelligence had said it was behind the attack.

Lt Gen Kirillov had been in charge of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection troops.

In December 2025, another high-ranking officer in the GRU, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, was killed when an explosive device detonated under a car in Moscow. He was in charge of the armed force’s operational training department, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.