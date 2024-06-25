Top Korean Scientist engages with Pakistan to foster science and technology partnerships

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 /DNA/ – Eminent scientist and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea for Science and Technology, Professor Dr. Sung-Chul Shin, met with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi today. The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in science and technology.

The Foreign Secretary noted the significant advancements of the Republic of Korea in science, technology, and innovation and the importance of bilateral scientific cooperation between the two countries. He also underlined the need for collaboration between Pakistani and Korean educational and research institutions and linkages between scientists and researchers.

Professor Dr. Sung-Chul Shin is visiting Pakistan from June 24 to 27 June 2024, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to foster collaboration in science and technology between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.