Ton-up Saim, Agha help Pakistan edge South Africa in first ODI

PAARL, DEC 18: Saim Ayub’s brisk half-century, coupled with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten 82-run knock, propelled Pakistan to a hard-fought three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Boland Park on Tuesday.

Set to chase 240, Agha knocked the winning runs for Pakistan on the third delivery of the final over when he smashed Marco Jansen for a four.

The touring side had a dismal start to their innings as they had lost four wickets for just 60 runs in 19.1 overs.

But a defiant 141-run partnership for the fifth-wicket between Agha and Saim turned the tide back in Pakistan’s favour.

Leading the stand was opener Saim, who remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 109 off 119 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

His dismissal in the 42nd over, however, sparked a brief collapse, which had reduced the touring side to 209/7 in 44.3 overs, needing a further 31 runs.

But Agha’s determination, coupled with the support from Naseem Shah (nine not out), took the visitors to glory with three balls and as many wickets to spare.

Agha, who took four wickets with the ball, scored an unbeaten 82 off 90 deliveries, laced with four fours and two sixes.

Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman bagged two wickets each for South Africa, while Tabraiz Shamsi and Jansen chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, the home side managed to accumulate 239/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to an important fifth-wicket partnership between Klaasen and skipper Aiden Markram.

The hosts got off to a flying start to their innings with openers Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi adding 70 runs for the first wicket inside 10 overs.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha then turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour by taking four wickets in quick succession and had reduced South Africa to 88/4 in 13.4 overs.

Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Klaasen joined Markram in the middle and together they raised an astounding recovery.

The duo batted sensibly against a momentum-filled Pakistan’s bowling attack to add 73 runs for the fifth-wicket.

The budding partnership culminated with Markram’s dismissal off Saim Ayub in the 32nd over. The skipper scored a gutsy 35 off 54 balls and hit only one boundary.

Meanwhile, Klaasen then put together one-sided partnerships with Marco Jansen (10) and Andile Phehlukwayo (one) before Shaheen Shah Afridi drew curtains on his gritty knock in the 45th over.

He remained the top-scorer for South Africa with an anchoring 86 off 97 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Tailender Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman then added valuable runs at the backend, scoring 11 and 10 not out, respectively.

Agha led Pakistan’s bowling charge with 4/32 in his four overs, followed by Abrar Ahmed with two wickets, while Shaheen and Saim bagged one apiece.