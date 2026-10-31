Ton-up Fakhar, fifties from Minhas, Baig guide Pakistan to tri-series glory

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman’s explosive century, supported by half-centuries from Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas, guided Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the home ODI tri-series final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging target of 326, Pakistan reached the finish line with seven wickets down and nine balls remaining, securing the title in front of their home crowd.

Pakistan’s pursuit began poorly as Dilshan Madushanka struck twice in his opening two overs, removing young opener Maaz Sadaqat for five and Babar Azam for a duck. The early dismissals left the hosts struggling at 14 runs.

However, Saad Baig joined Fakhar Zaman at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings with an impressive 149-run partnership for the third wicket. Both batters registered half-centuries during the stand, putting Pakistan back on course.

Maheesh Theekshana eventually ended the partnership in the 27th over, dismissing Baig for 74 off 75 balls. His innings included 11 boundaries and helped Pakistan reach 163-3.

Fakhar continued to anchor the chase, adding 57 runs for the fourth wicket alongside all-rounder Salman Ali Agha. During the partnership, the left-handed opener completed his 12th ODI century.

Madushanka finally brought Fakhar’s outstanding innings to an end in the 34th over, bowling him for a match-high 127 from 99 deliveries. His knock featured 11 fours and six sixes.

Agha departed two overs later after contributing 17 from 25 balls, leaving Pakistan at 230-5 after 36.5 overs.

With the chase entering a crucial stage, young batters Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas took responsibility, producing a vital 94-run partnership that brought Pakistan within reach of victory.

Minhas led the charge with an attacking 61 off just 31 deliveries, hitting four sixes and three fours. His innings ended in the 48th over when Asitha Fernando dismissed him.

Fernando struck again in the same over, removing Faheem Ashraf for a golden duck and reducing Pakistan to 324-7 in 47.5 overs.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi then sealed the victory in style, smashing Madushanka for a six over square leg on the third delivery of the penultimate over.

Madushanka was Sri Lanka’s leading bowler, finishing with three wickets for 63 runs in 9.3 overs. Fernando claimed two wickets, while Dunith Wellalage and Theekshana picked up one each.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a competitive 325-8 in their 50 overs after being put in to bat, with Kamindu Mendis leading the innings with a brilliant century.

Openers Avishka Fernando and Kamindu provided a solid start, putting together an 87-run partnership before Salman Ali Agha dismissed Fernando lbw for 38 off 49 deliveries.

Captain Kusal Mendis managed just eight before Salman claimed his second wicket through a caught-and-bowled dismissal, leaving Sri Lanka at 109-2.

Kamindu then joined Pavan Rathnayake to rebuild the innings, with the pair adding 146 runs for the third wicket. Kamindu reached his maiden ODI century before Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him for a superb 131 off 128 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Rathnayake continued his impressive batting, scoring 77 off 65 deliveries with eight boundaries, before Haris Rauf ended his innings.

Shaheen also removed Dasun Shanaka for 17, while Naseem Shah dismissed Janith Liyanage and Sahan Arachchige. Haris claimed another wicket by removing Dunith Wellalage.

Late contributions from Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka finish at 325-8. Fernando remained unbeaten on six, while Theekshana scored nine not out.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.