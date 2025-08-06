Today’s leadership, military or political, sincere and capable: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday declared that Pakistan is now led by sincere and capable individuals, whether in the military or in politics.

“The country is finally in honest hands,” she said, claiming success on both diplomatic and economic fronts.

Speaking at the ceremony for the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme, she said the noise and politics of abuse have ended.

“Those who spread chaos don’t understand the satisfaction of public service,” she said. “Setting fires and inciting unrest is easy, but serving the people is real leadership.”

Maryam launched the ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ project, under which 2,000 free plots will be given in the first phase, starting in 19 districts. She announced that those without land will be given free plots, while low-income families will be supported through interest-free housing loans.

‘Every city matters to me’

She revealed that 9,000 houses have already been completed and 45,000 are under construction. Over seven months, 64,000 individuals have received interest-free loans, all awarded strictly on merit.

“This is a claim I make: no government has issued 50,000 interest-free loans in just six months,” she said. “By the grace of Allah, Pakistan is also gaining success on the diplomatic front.”

The chief minister said she aims to complete 500,000 houses in five years and hopes to deliver up to 150,000 homes annually under the housing scheme.

She added that the project will continue without discrimination in every city of Punjab. “We are often accused of thinking only about Lahore. That’s not true. Every city matters to me, especially South Punjab, where I want even more homes to be built,” she stressed.

Maryam added that Punjab’s housing programme will soon be cited as a model internationally. “Many workers who built homes for others are now becoming homeowners,” she said. She credited Nawaz Sharif for encouraging her and said, “When I became CM, I promised homes—today we’re delivering.”

New electric buses

She also announced the arrival of 1,100 electric buses in Punjab, saying that each ride will cost only Rs20. Additionally, she pledged to resolve Punjab’s water shortage and deliver clean water to every home.

“Patients will receive medicines at their doorsteps,” she said. “I want the government to walk to the people’s doors — not the other way around.”

Addressing crime, she said incidents have declined since the formation of the Crime Control Department (CCD). She also shared that she had instructed the IG Police to remain alert ahead of protests — but no one came. “The politics of abuse and grabbing collars is over,” she added.

“We didn’t make a lot of noise or beat drums — we simply delivered. Let others show dreams; we make them real.”