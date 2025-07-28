To cover up failure India’s new covert mily campaign

Sources indicate that the new operation involves fake encounters using illegally detained and forcibly disappeared Pakistani nationals, portraying them as cross-border terrorists in staged attacks

Centreline Report

ISLAMABAD: In a disturbing development, Indian security forces have launched a new covert military campaign named “Operation Mahadev” to mask the failure of their previous plan, “Operation Sandur”, according to reliable security sources.

Sources indicate that the new operation involves fake encounters using illegally detained and forcibly disappeared Pakistani nationals, portraying them as cross-border terrorists in staged attacks. The strategy aims to crush the ongoing freedom movement in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and regain lost political credibility within India, the sources claimed.

“After the embarrassment of Operation Sandur and the failed false flag operation in Pahalgam, Indian forces have resumed fake encounters under a new guise,” the sources added. These staged operations aim to fabricate military success and deceive the domestic audience into believing in India’s counter-terrorism credentials.

A glaring example was the April 24 killing of two civilians, Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen, from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, who had mistakenly crossed the Line of Control. They were brutally martyred in a staged encounter by Indian troops, according to security officials.

As part of the plan, individuals held in Indian jails could be killed and posthumously labelled as infiltrators or terrorists sent by Pakistan. The Director General of ISPR had already revealed in his press briefings on April 29 and 30 that 723 Pakistani nationals are being held illegally in Indian jails. In addition, 56 other Pakistani citizens are reportedly under secret and unlawful detention by Indian intelligence agencies.

“After killing them, Indian forces provide pre-recorded videos and photos—often featuring planted weapons and fabricated confessions—to Indian media outlets to support their narrative,” the sources said. “These detainees might also be coerced into making anti-Pakistan statements before being eliminated,” they warned.

Indian forces, notorious for fake encounters in Kashmir, continue to draw criticism from international human rights organizations. The sources described “Operation Mahadev” as a continuation of India’s long-standing policy of fabricating security threats and using unlawful killings to advance political and military agendas.

India, they added, appears increasingly desperate and disoriented following multiple setbacks, including the failure of its recent false flag operations.=DNA