Tired of being a night owl? 8 steps to stop staying up so late

If you’re a night owl, you can still change your sleep cycle. Read on to learn how to shift your sleep schedule so you can go to bed and wake up earlier.

Staying up later than average can be a good thing, especially if you tend to feel more alert, creative, and productive at night.

However, if you have to get up early for work or school, it can be hard when you’re regularly going to bed late. If that’s your situation, you may want to consider shifting your bedtime so that you fall asleep earlier.

Get light early in the day

ResearchTrusted Source suggests that getting light early in the day may be the best thing you can do to shift your sleep cycle.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source, getting bright light early in the morning will help shift the time you start getting sleepy to earlier in the evening.

Weather can vary day to day, but being outside on a cloudy day may yield a similar amount of light to being indoors. Further, going outside has several other benefits.

If you don’t have enough access to sunlight, consider investing in an artificial light source like a UV lamp or light box.

Go to sleep and wake up at the same time

Changing your bedtime and wake-up time may help you get better sleepTrusted Source.

Set your alarm to wake you up at the same time every day, not just the days you need to be up early. In other words, consider getting up at the same time on weekends as you do on weekdays, rather than sleeping in.

It is important to make these adjustments in small increments. Instead of trying to go to bed several hours earlier than your usual time, adjust your bedtime gradually over several days.

Avoid caffeine late in the day

Caffeine can have disruptive effectsTrusted Source on your bedtime.

This is because it can delay sleepiness by blocking the effects of adenosine, a chemical your body produces that helps you fall asleep.

Caffeine can be found in drinks such as:

coffee

energy drinks

soda

some teas

If you’re looking for something to sip on in the evening, try caffeine-free herbal teas, such as chamomile tea. These may even promote sleepiness.

Avoid screen time before bed

As tempting as it may be to watch television or scroll on your phone before bed, the light from these devices may make it harder for you to fall asleep.

The ideal time to turn off all screens is at least 30 minutesTrusted Source before your targeted bedtime.

Eliminating light, especially blue light from electronic devices, is essential. Complete darkness is optimal for sleep.

Get physical exercise

Exercising regularly can improve your sleepTrusted Source.

One study found that resistance exercise may improve all aspects of sleep, particularly sleep quality. However, you do not need to exercise intensely to get these benefits. Just taking a walk can also improve your sleep quality.

The timing of your exercise also matters. While exercising in the evening does not negatively affect sleep, researchTrusted Source suggests you should avoid working out vigorously less than an hour before your desired bedtime.

Try melatonin

Your body naturally makes the hormone melatonin when you’re exposed to darkness. According to research, melatonin supplements may help you fall asleep faster.

While melatonin is generally considered safe for most people, possible side effects include allergic reactions and interactions with medications.

Melatonin supplements are not recommended for those who are breastfeeding or pregnant.

Before starting melatonin, it is important to consult your healthcare provider about whether it is appropriate for you.

Reduce your bedroom temperature

Aside from regulating your sleep cycle, your circadian rhythm also affects your body temperatureTrusted Source. Your core body temperature tends to rise over the course of the day and drop at night before you fall asleep.

According to researchTrusted Source, a room’s temperature is linked to sleep regulation. When your body temperature lowers, you start to feel sleepier, so keeping your bedroom cool may help you fall asleep.

On the other hand, a 2019 studyTrusted Source found that room temperatures of 96.8°F to 100.4°F (36°C to 38°C) were associated with poor sleep quality. Participants slept less and reported they had more shallow sleep in hot conditions.

The ideal room temperature for sleep is around 60°F to 65°F (16°C to 18°C).

Develop a bedtime routine

In addition to serving as a relaxing way to wind down, creating a nightly routine can help establish psychological cues telling your body that bedtime is approaching.

Bedtime routines are a great time for some extra self care. Consider having a nighttime skincare regimen or reading a few chapters of a book with a light topic to make winding down something you can look forward to.

Some other things that can set the tone for a good night’s rest are:

Changing into pajamas. Changing out of regular clothes and putting on pajamas can indicate that it’s time to relax.

Turning on a fan. ResearchTrusted Source suggests that the white noise and cool air from a fan both can help you fall asleep.

Dimming or turning off lights. Bright household light in the hours before bedtime can interfere with falling asleep.

Practicing calming activities. According to researchTrusted Source, meditating and listening to peaceful music are both linked to improved sleep.

Why you might be staying up late

Whether you’re a night owl (evening person) or an early bird (morning person) may not be entirely in your control. Along with factors like your age, researchTrusted Source suggests that genetics may play a role.

Some people naturally have late chronotypes, meaning they prefer to go to sleep later in the night and wake up later in the morning. Meanwhile, those with early chronotypes prefer to go to bed and wake up earlier.

However, if you’re having trouble falling asleep, and changing your habits doesn’t seem to be making a difference, talk with a healthcare professional. They can address potential causes and offer up treatment options.

Takeaway

You may naturally have a late chronotype, but you can still change your sleep schedule.

Different behaviors can help you adjust your sleep patterns. Light exposure, in particular, has a strong influence on your sleep-wake cycle.

Some things you can do to shift your sleep cycle include waking up at the same time every day, getting a good amount of light soon after you wake up, and exercising moderately.

Before bed, create a sleep-friendly atmosphere. This may include turning down the lights, keeping your bedroom cool, and avoiding electronic devices that produce blue light.