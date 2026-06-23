Timely action: Security Forces foil major terrorist plot in Panjgur

QUETTA, Jun 23: Security forces successfully foiled a major terrorist plot through a swift and intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

According to security officials, acting on credible intelligence, security personnel carried out a targeted operation in the Jeerak area of Panjgur. During the raid, they recovered a significant cache of weapons, explosives, and communication equipment.

The seized materials included four rocket fuses and several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) discovered inside a vehicle.

The explosive material was meant to be used in a possible major terrorist attack, the security sources said. The timely and professional action by security forces thwarted this nefarious plan.