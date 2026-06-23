Timely action: Security Forces foil major terrorist plot in Panjgur
QUETTA, Jun 23: Security forces successfully foiled a major terrorist plot through a swift and intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.
According to security officials, acting on credible intelligence, security personnel carried out a targeted operation in the Jeerak area of Panjgur. During the raid, they recovered a significant cache of weapons, explosives, and communication equipment.
The seized materials included four rocket fuses and several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) discovered inside a vehicle.
The explosive material was meant to be used in a possible major terrorist attack, the security sources said. The timely and professional action by security forces thwarted this nefarious plan.
Related News
FPCCI warns wind curtailment driving investors to bankruptcy
KARACHI, JUN 23 /DNA/ – Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan ChambersRead More
Timely action: Security Forces foil major terrorist plot in Panjgur
QUETTA, Jun 23: Security forces successfully foiled a major terrorist plot through a swift andRead More
Comments are Closed