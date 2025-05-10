Time for Dialogue — Before It’s Too Late

The Pakistan-India conflict has reached an extremely dangerous juncture, with both nuclear-armed nations launching direct strikes that have pushed the region to the brink of catastrophe. Following India’s unprovoked attacks that left over two dozen Pakistani civilians dead, Pakistan responded with precision strikes on May 10, targeting military installations across the border. While both sides claim to have “settled scores,” the reality is that nothing has been resolved — and both countries now stand at the edge of an abyss.

Reports confirm that both nations targeted each other’s air bases, and tragically, civilians on both sides have paid the heaviest price. Homes have been destroyed, lives lost, and fear now grips entire regions along the border. The spiral of violence has not brought victory to either side — only sorrow and further instability.

It is in this moment of high emotion and even higher stakes that leaders on both sides must pause and reflect: how much more suffering must be endured before reason prevails? The time has come to abandon the rhetoric of vengeance and choose the path of diplomacy.

In a significant and timely gesture, Prince Rahim Aga Khan has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India. His neutrality, global respect, and commitment to peace make him a suitable figure to help break the deadlock. This offer should not be dismissed or delayed. If both countries are serious about protecting their people and preserving peace in the region, this opportunity must be seized.

We must also understand that third parties — especially global powers — often have little real interest in peace. Their arms industries flourish during times of war. The longer such crises persist, the greater their profits. Therefore, it is foolish to assume that external actors will solve our problems. History has shown us that our pain is merely a bargaining chip in global power politics.

It is only Pakistan and India that must take the responsibility to resolve their differences — whether through direct talks, back-channel diplomacy, or international mediation. Our futures are interlinked, and our past is filled with missed opportunities. We must not allow this to become another chapter of tragedy.

It is time for statesmanship, not brinkmanship. For talks, not tanks. For reconciliation, not retaliation.

Wars do not create heroes anymore; they only create widows, orphans, and ruined cities. The leaders of Pakistan and India must now rise above their domestic political compulsions and nationalist pressures to prioritize the greater good — regional peace and the well-being of their people.

Let this be the moment when we step back from the edge and choose to build a future where peace, not war, defines South Asia.

The world is watching. But more importantly, our future generations are watching — and waiting.

By Asnar M Bhatti/Daily Islamabad POST