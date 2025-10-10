Tim Kane appointed as Australia’s next High Commissioner to Pakistan

DNA

Canberra: Mr Tim Kane has been appointed as Australia’s next High Commissioner to Pakistan. Australia and Pakistan enjoy a long-standing relationship built on community ties, Commonwealth heritage, and shared love of cricket.

Both have enduring people-to-people links, a large and flourishing Pakistani community, including more than 120,000 Australians of Pakistani origin and more than 23,000 Pakistani students in Australia.

Commercial relations between Australia and Pakistan continue to grow, particularly in agribusiness, textiles and clothing, and education.

Both countries have a common interest in promoting peace and stability in our region.

Bilateral defence ties date back to 1907, underpinned by the unique relationship between the Australian Defence Force and Quetta Command and Staff College.

Mr Kane is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently the Director of DFAT’s Victoria State Office.

He has previously served overseas as Australia’s Ambassador to Brazil and Australia’s Ambassador to Chile, along with other postings in Spain, the United States and Mexico.

The Australian foreign minister thanked outgoing High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for his contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Pakistan since 2022.