| February 25, 2026
TİKA, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal distribute Ramazan relief package among the needy

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25 /DNA/ – In a demonstration of enduring brotherhood and humanitarian cooperation, H.E. Dr. İrfan Neziroğlu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, joined Pakistani officials to distribute Ramadan relief packages among underprivileged families.

The special distribution ceremony was held in Islamabad, where the Ambassador was accompanied by Senator Mr. Shaheen Khalid Butt, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and the Head of the TİKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) Islamabad Office, Mme Saliha TUNA.

The relief packages, containing essential food items, were distributed among deserving families to help ease their hardships during the month of fasting. The presence of senior officials from both countries at the grassroots level was widely appreciated as a symbol of the solidarity that defines the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship.

