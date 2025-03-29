Qamar Bashir

Spirituality, whether grounded in any religion or sect, remains an illuminating pathway to connect to God, Allah, Buddha, or Bhagwan. In recent history, spirituality connected to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama prominently captured media attention. However, lately, this revered figure has notably receded from mainstream media coverage. This prompts contemplation about why such a significant personality and the causes he championed since his exile to India in 1959 now receive less attention, appearing diluted or diminished.

Curiosity guided me to explore his official website, dalailama.com, where I was immediately drawn to the introductory statement: “The Dalai Lamas are believed by Tibetan Buddhists to be manifestations of Avalokiteshvara or Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of Compassion and the patron saint of Tibet. Bodhisattvas are realized beings, inspired by the wish to attain complete enlightenment, who have vowed to be reborn in the world to help all living beings.”

Further exploration into the mystique of the Dalai Lama led me to his last significant public statement from March 10, 2011, which illuminated reasons behind his diminished media presence. Marking the 52nd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, His Holiness acknowledged China’s growth as a global power, particularly noting its impressive economic achievements in Tibet. He praised China’s contributions to global peace and human advancement, simultaneously emphasizing transparency, freedom of expression, and the protection of Tibet’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

In his address, the Dalai Lama commended China’s declared efforts to preserve Tibetan language and culture, emphasizing their essential role in safeguarding Buddhist teachings that promote global harmony and happiness. He urged the Chinese leadership to uphold Tibetan cultural heritage and identity, warning that neglecting these could erode humanity’s shared cultural legacy. He reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Tibetan issue peacefully through the “Middle-Way Approach,” advocating genuine autonomy for Tibet within China’s framework rather than full independence. This pragmatic shift demonstrates his understanding of political complexities and his desire for tangible progress for Tibetans under Chinese governance.

Since 1959, China has profoundly transformed Tibet (officially known as Xizang Autonomous Region) from an isolated, feudal society into a modern region through systematic and extensive investments in human development, infrastructure, and economic growth. Xizang’s economy, once characterized by widespread serfdom and an extremely low GDP per capita of less than ¥150 ($22), has impressively risen to ¥230 billion ($32.5 billion) by 2023, achieving a forty-fold increase in GDP per capita. This remarkable economic upliftment, anchored by industries such as tourism, mining, renewable energy, and handicrafts, eradicated poverty entirely by 2020.

Infrastructure advancements significantly enhanced Xizang’s connectivity, with the primitive 1,300 kilometers of roads in 1959 expanding dramatically to 120,000 kilometers of modern roadways today. Key projects such as the G318 Highway, the high-altitude Lhasa-Nagqu Expressway, and over 1,400 kilometers of railway networks, including the globally recognized Qinghai-Tibet Railway, have integrated Xizang more firmly into China’s national development narrative. Air travel has also seen exponential growth, now supported by five airports servicing millions of passengers annually, connecting Tibetans to major global cities.

Educational progress is equally transformative. From a literacy rate below 5% in 1959, predominantly limited to monks and aristocrats, today’s youth literacy rate exceeds 99%. Thousands of schools, seven universities, and comprehensive bilingual education programs represent a sustained commitment to cultural preservation alongside educational excellence. Such educational initiatives empower individuals by equipping them with the knowledge and skills essential to participate actively and productively in society, creating stakes in the system that encourage stability and cooperation.

Healthcare improvements have revolutionized living conditions in Xizang. Historically minimal healthcare infrastructure has expanded significantly, resulting in life expectancy increasing from 35.5 years to 72.19 years today. Infant mortality rates plummeted from 300 per 1,000 births in 1959 to 6.7 per 1,000 births, reflecting internationally recognized standards. Comprehensive rural healthcare coverage, facilitated by programs like “Medical Aid to Tibet,” further underscores the profound human-centric development initiatives implemented in the region.

Industrial growth has also reshaped Xizang’s economic landscape, transitioning the population from predominantly agricultural labor to diverse employment opportunities across sectors such as hydropower, tourism, and mining, the latter being notably significant due to Tibet’s substantial lithium reserves. This economic diversification has created hundreds of thousands of new urban jobs, fundamentally improving living standards. By creating meaningful economic opportunities, China’s human-centric development approach has effectively shifted attitudes from isolation and resistance towards integration and shared prosperity.

Cultural preservation has remained a vital component of Tibet’s modernization. Extensive restoration of over 1,800 Tibetan Buddhist temples and active promotion of the Tibetan language in educational and governance institutions reflect deep respect for cultural identity. Recognition by UNESCO of Tibetan opera, medicine, and festivals reinforces this commitment to cultural heritage amidst rapid modernization.

Recently, these remarkable human rights advancements in Xizang were comprehensively documented in a white paper titled “Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era,” released by China’s State Council Information Office in Lhasa on March 28, 2025. This document emphasizes China’s commitment to a people-centered approach to human rights, underscoring significant achievements in economic development, ethnic unity, social harmony, environmental preservation, and religious amity within the region. China’s approach illustrates how human empowerment and comprehensive development can soften even the most hardened or violent attitudes by demonstrating tangible benefits and fostering inclusive growth.

Globally, Tibet is officially recognized as part of China, with no country acknowledging the legitimacy of the Tibetan government-in-exile. The United Nations also does not list Tibet among territories pending decolonization, reinforcing international alignment with China’s territorial claims.

The strategic shift in the Dalai Lama’s advocacy from independence to autonomy reflects recognition of these positive developments. Despite ongoing political disagreements, the evolution of Tibet under China’s governance highlights how comprehensive, humane, and culturally respectful development profoundly influences and transforms political and social aspirations. For Pakistan, aiming to reintegrate disenchanted Baloch separatists, adopting China’s human-centric, development-oriented approach in Xizang could similarly build trust, create meaningful stakes in the national system, and foster genuine reconciliation and shared progress.

