Throwing out of Tosha Khana case by IHC
Khan to emerge ascendant in political struggle to guide Pakistan to salvation: Raoof Hassan
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary (CIS) Raoof Hassan said that Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision in Tosha Khana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan was testimony that fake, frivolous and fraudulent cases were registered against him simply to get him out of the way of the criminal ruling mafia but it would not work.
PTI CIS said that PTI Chairman shall emerge ascendant in this political struggle to guide Pakistan to salvation.
“Throwing out of Tosha Khana case by IHC proves the fake, frivolous and fraudulent nature of cases registered against Imran Khan simply to get him out of the way of the criminal ruling mafia. Has never worked and will not work. Khan shall emerge ascendant in this political struggle to guide Pakistan to salvation,” he added.
“Persistent shall be our struggle. Resolute shall be our struggle. Peaceful shall be our struggle. Till victory make us proud and till victory make Pakistan proud,” Raoof Hassan vowed.
