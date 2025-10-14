Thrilling Pakistan–India clash ends in 3-3 draw at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

JOHOR BAHRU, OCT 14 /DNA/ – In a high-intensity encounter at the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, traditional rivals Pakistan and India played out a thrilling 3–3 draw, showcasing exceptional skill and determination from both sides.

Pakistan’s goals were all scored through penalty corners. Team captain Hanan Shahid opened the scoring in the 5th minute, followed by Muhammad Sufyan Khan, who netted goals in the 39th and 55th minutes.

India responded with goals from Arjit, Anand, and Manmeet Singh, contributing one goal each.

India was awarded a penalty stroke during the match, while penalty corner statistics showed Pakistan earning 6 and India 9. Pakistan made full use of its penalty corners, converting three out of six, whereas India was unable to capitalize on any of its nine penalty corner opportunities.

For his outstanding performance, Muhammad Sufyan Khan was named Man of the Match.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team will face New Zealand on 15 October in their fourth match, followed by a crucial encounter against Australia on 17 October.