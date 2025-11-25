Thrilling NPC Hockey match: Legends XI beat Journalists XI

The exhibition match, held at the Nasir Bunda Hockey Ground, saw the Legends XI led by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid, while the Journalists XI was captained by PFUJ President Afzal Butt

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD : A friendly hockey match organized by the National Press Club Islamabad between Hockey Legends XI and Journalists XI concluded with the Legends team winning by a margin of two goals.

The exhibition match, held at the Nasir Bunda Hockey Ground, saw the Legends XI led by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid, while the Journalists XI was captained by PFUJ President Afzal Butt.

The event was attended by a large number of notable personalities, including President National Press Club Azhar Jatoi, Governing Body Member Shakeel Awan, senior journalist Shehryar Ahmed, former governing body member Zulfiqar Baig, former PHF treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, hockey legend Shahbaz Senior, head coach Olympian Tahir Zaman, Olympian Anjum Saeed, Secretary General Islamabad Olympic Association Rizwan-ul-Haq Razi, Deputy Head of Mission Romanian Embassy Eduard Preda and former MD PTV Akhtar Waqar Azeem, among many others.

In an exciting contest, the Legends XI defeated the Journalists XI by 8–6. For the Legends XI, Rana Mujahid scored three goals, while Shahbaz Senior, Tahir Zaman, and Anjum Saeed contributed one goal each.

For the Journalists XI, Ansar Bhatti, Nasir Aslam Raja, and Afzal Javed scored goals.