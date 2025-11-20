Three years on, PM’s announcement on ad rate increase still unimplemented: APNS

DNA

KARACHI: The APNS expressed its dismay on consistent indifference of the Federal Government to notify and implement the decision of the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to increase Government advertisement rates of newspapers.

The Prime Minister in his last tenure had publicly announced his decision of increase in the Government advertisement rates and also repeated the same in his present tenure but despite delay of 3 years, the decision is yet to be implemented. This delay has caused severe financial crunch to the newspaper industry, stated a press release.

The Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society at its meeting held at Lahore under the Chairmanship of its President, Senator Sarmad Ali considered the problems faced by the print media and urged upon the Press Information Department to clear outstanding dues pertaining to advertisements of the Federal Government released during the period from April 2020 to June 2025 at the earliest.

Punjab Secretary Information, Mr. Tahir Raza Hamdani, DGPR Mr. Fareed Ahmed and DG, PID Lahore Mr. Shafqat Abbas attended the meeting on special invitation. The members apprised the officials on the payment issues faced by publications based in Punjab.





It was pointed out that approximately PKR 220 million is currently due with DGPR towards print dues. Further the members expressed their concern on an outstanding amount of 730 million that has been received at DGPR and is yet to be disbursed to newspapers for the fiscal years 2024-25. The members requested that these dues be disbursed to newspapers at the earliest.

The Secretary assured that the outstanding amount will be cleared by the end of December this year and efforts for recovery of dues from Provincial Government departments have also been accelerated. He hoped that a large amount will be cleared by the next month. He stated that the amount currently under litigation is in the process of reconciliation, and updates will be provided once the process is completed.

The members appreciated the Chief Minister Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Information Minister, Ms. Azma Bukhari and Secretary Information for addressing the most disturbing issue of restrictions on the release of IPL tenders to newspapers. The members also appreciated Secretary Information and DGPR for streamlining the payment to print media.

The members approved the report of advertising committee on applications of advertising agencies. The Executive Committee unanimously approved grant of provisional accreditation to the following agencies:

M/s. Adventure Media Marketing (SMC-Pvt.) Ltd. Islamabad, M/s. Cinecast Media (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi., M/s. Commcraft (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad., M/s. Design Synopsis (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad., M/s. Khyber Advertising Agency (SMC-Pvt.) Ltd., Peshawar, M/s. Think Big Communications (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad and M/s. Vision 21 Marketing (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad.

The Executive Committee also approved the re-structuring and change of name of following advertising agencies:

M/s. Awan Brand Communications, Karachi, M/s. Marketing & Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi and M/s. G.S Associate, Karachi to M/s. G.S Advertising Associates (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore, M/s. Group M Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi to M/s. WPP Media PK (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi, M/s. Adreach Advertising, Islamabad to M/s. Adreach Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad and M/s. Hakuna Matata, Lahore to M/s. Hakuna Media (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore.

The Punjab Information Minister hosted a dinner for members of the Executive Committee. The members also met the Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at a dinner and discussed matters of national interest.

The meeting was attended by the following:

Senator Sarmad Ali, President, Mr. Shahab Zuberi, Vice President, Mr. Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Mr. Naveed Kashif, Finance Secretary, Mr. Mohsin Seyal, (Aftab), Mr. Bilal Farooqui, (Aghaz), Mr. Humayun Tariq, (Business Report), Mr. Naveed Chaudhry, (City 42), Mr. Najamuddin Sheikh, (Deyanat), Mr. Bilal Mahmood, (Family), Mr. Imtinan Shahid, (Khabrain), Syed Mumtaz Ahmed Shah, (Mashriq Quetta), Mr. S.M. Munir Jilani, (Paigham), Mr. Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami, (Pakistan Lahore), Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, (Pakistan Observer), Mr. Muhammad Awais Khushnood, (Sahafat), Mr. Humayun Gulzar, (Sayadat), and Mr. Irfan Athar, (Tijarat).

Following attended the meeting on Zoom:

Mr. Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, Mr. Waseem Ahmed (Awam,Quetta), Mr. Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (M/Centerline), Syed Akbar Tahir (Jasarat).

Following attended the meeting as special observer:

Mr. Tanvir Shah, (City 42), Mr. Muhammad Sarmad Gulzar (Sayadat), Mr. Imran Athar (Jurat), Mr. Muhammad Farooq (Yalghar) and Mr. Noor Ullah Malik, (Jang).