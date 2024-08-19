Three soldiers embrace shahadat in Bajaur during border clash with Khwarij: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, AUG 19 /DNA/ – Movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur District.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, three brave sons of soil; Naik Inayat Khan (age: 36 years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (age: 35 years, resident of District Mansehra) and Sepoy Waqar Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Peshawar), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.