Three policemen of Jand police suspended

DNA

ATTOCK (MAY-23) – Three police men of Jand police were suspended and directed to report to district police lines for their alleged involvement in patronage of an illegal filling station established by a spare parts dealer. According to the press release issued by the District Police Office Attock on Tuesday, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Karim Nawaz and Ali Aksar and Head Constable Khuda Dad were allegedly found guilty of patronizing the illegal filling station during a departmental inquiry, who were subsequently suspended and directed them to report to the District Police Lines.