Three Pakistan Navy Rear Admirals promoted to Vice Admiral rank

KARACHI, JAN 2 /DNA/ – Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman and Rear Admiral Faisal Amin of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

Vice Admiral Abdul Munib was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and qualified Naval War College Command Course from USA. The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS LARKANA, PNS AKRAM, PNS AATISH and Commander Surface Task Group-2, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron and Commander Combined Task Force-151 at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain. He has also served as Naval Secretary, DG Naval Intelligence, DG (C 4I) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. He is currently serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat.

Vice Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman was commissioned in Supply Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious service career with vast experience of Command and Staff appointments including Director Inventory Control Point and Director Procurement (Navy). He has also served as Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Director Surface Stores and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad and as Attaché Defence Procurement, UK. He is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Admin). In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Faisal Amin was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies UK, Army Command and Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commanding Officer PNS RAJSHAHI and PNS ALAMGIR, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron and Commander Surface Task Group-1. He also served as Instructor at UAE Naval College Abu Dhabi. Moreover, he served as Director Naval Operations, Director Naval Development Plans (Platform), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters Islamabad and Additional Secretary-III at MoD Rawalpindi. He is currently serving as Commander Coast. The Flag Officer has been conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat in acknowledgment of his distinguished services.