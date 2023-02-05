Three killers involved in murder arrested

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (FEB-05): Attock Police homicide investigation unit on Sunday intercepted three killers involved in murder, abduction cases within the jurisdiction of police stations Hassanabdal and Hazro. Police said that the aggrieved complainant Mr. Dilnawaz son of Mohammad Fiaz reported to the police that he along with his father were going back to their home after closing hours from their security duty when two armed outlaws opened fire on his father with pistols near Kamran Stone Crushing Factory and fled away leaving his father fluttering in pool of blood at the spot. On receiving information, the police squad led by incharge officer Homicide Investigation Unit Hassanabadal Mr. Faisal Manzoor reached the crime scene to collect the important evidences and launched man hunt. Meanwhile, the killer identified as Khan Mohammad son of Gul Mohammad resident of Tang intercepted by the police through their technical devices. Moreover, Hazro Police arrested Nazakat Bibi- who shot dead her husband on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hassanabdal Police arrested a man identified as Najeeb Rehamn who was nominated in the abduction of 16 years old girl from the outskirts village Gharsheen within a short span of time.Later on, cases were registered against three murderer and further investigation are underway as per law.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK