Three killed, seven injured in Khanewal road accident
KHANEWAL, Jul 30 :At least three persons including a minor girl were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and trailer near Makhdoom Pur
Interchange on Motorway (M-4) on Friday.
According to rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Karachi from Swabi it collided with a trailer near Makhdoom Pur Interchange Kabirwala area, as a result three persons namely Shabana Saleem, Ahmad and one-year-old Noor Fatima died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured to Civil hospital. The injured were identified as Iqra Farooq, Faria, Ghazala, Kiran, Kanwal, Jan Muhammad and Abdul Qudus. The all passengers were belonging to Karachi
