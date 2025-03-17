Three Khwarij killed in security forces’ anti-terror operation in Khyber: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Tor Darra, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khwarij.
During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
