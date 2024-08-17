Three injured in Quetta Sariab road blast

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 (DNA): At least three persons were wounded in a powerful explosion in Quetta Sariab Road near a university on Saturday afternoon.

Police sources confirmed the injuries and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED), the private news channel reported.

Police said that the powerful explosion was heard far and wide causing panic in the city. There has been no claim of responsibility for the explosion yet, police officials mentioned.

Rescue and security forces reached the site immediately after they were informed and shifted injured persons to the local hospital where an emergency was being imposed, police sources added.=DNA

