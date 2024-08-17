Saturday, August 17, 2024
Main Menu

Three injured in Quetta Sariab road blast

| August 17, 2024
Three injured in Quetta Sariab road blast

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 (DNA): At least three persons were wounded in a powerful explosion in Quetta Sariab Road near a university on Saturday afternoon.

 Police sources confirmed the injuries and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED), the private news channel reported.

Police said that the powerful explosion was heard far and wide causing panic in the city. There has been no claim of responsibility for the explosion yet, police officials mentioned.

 Rescue and security forces reached the site immediately after they were informed and shifted injured persons to the local hospital where an emergency was being imposed, police sources added.=DNA

================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Three injured in Quetta Sariab road blast

Three injured in Quetta Sariab road blast

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 (DNA): At least three persons were wounded in a powerful explosion inRead More

Pakistan: A Pivotal Bridge Aligning Economic Interests Between China and the Middle East

China possesses technology and economic strength, while the Middle East is rich in capital butRead More

Comments are Closed