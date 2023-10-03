Three exceptional students awarded MAECI scholarships 2023-24 for higher studies in Italy

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy (MAECI) is delighted to announce the recipients of the prestigious MAECI Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. Among the distinguished winners are Asima from Gilgit, Tehseen from Dir, and Huda from Lahore.

These exceptionally talented students have been granted the opportunity to pursue their higher education at some of Italy’s finest academic institutions, further strengthening the educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and Italy.

Asima, Tehseen, and Huda have demonstrated outstanding academic prowess and exceptional potential in their respective fields of study.

Italy has a rich history of fostering academic excellence and cultural exchange, and the MAECI Scholarships program continues to be a testament to the strong bilateral relations between Italy and Pakistan. The program offers students from Pakistan the chance to experience world-class education.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy extends its warmest congratulations to Asima, Tehseen, and Huda, and wishes them great success in their academic pursuits in Italy. Their achievements stand as a testament to the power of education and the potential of international cooperation in nurturing the talents of tomorrow.