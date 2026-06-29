Three-day voting begins June 30 for Algerian citizens residing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Algeria in Islamabad has announced that parliamentary elections for Algerian citizens residing in Pakistan will take place over three days, from June 30 to July 2, 2026.

Polling will be held at the embassy premises, located at House 107, St. 9, Sector E-7, Islamabad, with voting open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m..

In an official statement, the embassy’s Consular Section urged all members of the Algerian community in Pakistan to actively participate in the electoral process and fulfill their national duty by casting their votes.

The embassy emphasized the importance of voter turnout, calling on citizens to exercise their democratic rights during the three-day polling period.

For further information or inquiries, Algerian nationals are encouraged to contact the Consular Section at the Embassy of Algeria in Islamabad.