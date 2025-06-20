Three-day Shandur polo festival kicks off in upper Chiral

PESHAWAR, Jun 20 (DNA): The annual Shandur Polo Festival began on Friday in the scenic valley of Upper Chitral, inaugurated by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information. The event is jointly organized by the Pakistan Army, KP Tourism Authority, and district administrations of Upper and Lower Chitral.

Traditional rivals Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan will compete in polo matches at Shandur, the world’s highest polo ground. The festival also features paragliding, food stalls, musical performances, and traditional dances, attracting foreign and local tourists.

Barrister Saif highlighted KP’s peaceful environment and tourism potential, calling the festival “internationally significant.” He praised the provincial government’s efforts to boost tourism, with full logistical support from Chitral’s administration and police.

On the opening day, Chitral’s Sar-laspur team defeated Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer 6-3. The ceremony was attended by Tourism Secretary Bakhtiyar Khan, Malakand Commissioner Abid Wazir, and DG Tourism Habibullah Arif.