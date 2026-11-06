Three-day Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (DNA): The three-day Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival 2026 kicked off at the Islamabad Sports Complex on Friday, bringing together tourism stakeholders, provincial representatives, members of the diplomatic community, families and visitors to showcase Pakistan’s tourism potential, cultural diversity and recreational opportunities.



The festival, being organised under the leadership of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) as the lead implementing agency, builds on the success and positive public response to its inaugural edition.

A wide range of activities attracted visitors on the opening day, with adventure tourism emerging as a major attraction. These included paragliding, paramotor flying, hot air balloon rides, horse riding, a heavy bike show and a car show.



Stalls representing the diplomatic community were also set up at the festival, where various countries showcased their cultural heritage, tourism attractions, traditions and distinctive cuisines. Cultural stalls representing all provinces of Pakistan were also featured, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse cultures, traditions and lifestyles of different regions.



Tourism departments from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with PTDC and private tourism companies, are part of the national-level initiative to promote domestic tourism and strengthen Pakistan’s tourism brand.



The festival also features traditional Pakistani cuisines, stalls of renowned brands and an extensive display of handicrafts and cultural products by women artisans and craftspeople from different provinces. A dedicated play and activity area has also been arranged for children.



A special Medical Tourism Zone is another important feature of the festival, providing a platform for private hospitals, healthcare institutions, diagnostic laboratories and medical service providers to showcase their facilities and specialised services, highlighting Pakistan’s growing potential in healthcare and wellness tourism.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, along with members of the diplomatic community and Managing Director of PTDC Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana.



Speaking to the media after visiting the festival stalls, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan offered vast opportunities for tourism, adding that the hospitality of its people distinguished the country internationally.

He said the government was committed to developing the tourism sector and stressed the need to introduce Pakistan to the world as a unified tourism destination.



He said Pakistan was blessed with natural beauty and abundant tourism resources, but an effective strategy was essential to fully exploit its enormous tourism potential.

The minister emphasised that improved coordination among the provinces was necessary for promoting tourism and sports, adding that events like the Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival played an important role in achieving these objectives.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan highlighted the importance of tourism promotion, cultural diplomacy and regional connectivity in Pakistan. He described international festivals of this nature as an effective means of showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, tourism potential and investment opportunities to the world.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, he said such initiatives helped promote international tourism, trade relations and people-to-people friendship.



A high-level Ministerial Conference on Tourism is also part of the broader festival initiative, bringing together federal and provincial leadership, tourism authorities, development partners and private-sector representatives to deliberate on key issues relating to tourism development, destination branding, investment facilitation, infrastructure, sustainable tourism, digital promotion and international outreach.



The conference is aimed at strengthening coordination between federal and provincial governments and identifying policy and investment priorities for the sustainable growth of Pakistan’s tourism sector.

The festival also aims to encourage domestic tourism, promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen national integration and provide families and young people with opportunities to participate in sports, cultural and recreational activities.



The three-day event will continue until November 8, featuring musical evenings, concerts, flying lanterns, fireworks and various sports competitions, offering entertainment and recreational activities for visitors of all ages.

