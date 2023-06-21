Three committees of SIFC constituted; COAS to be part of Apex Committee

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (DNA): The federal government constituted three

special committees to get good output from the newly formed Special

Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Asim Munir will be a key member of one of these committees.

The government formed three committees of the SIFC including the Apex

Committee, Executive Committee and Implementation Committee.

Apex Committee: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pak Army Chief General

Asim Munir will also be a part of the Apex Committee. Federal Ministers

will also be included in the Apex Committee and its meeting will be held

on a monthly basis.

Implementation Committee: An implementation committee of the council has

also been formed which will meet every week. The implementation

committee will be led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

Executive Committee: The Executive Committee of SIFC has also been

formed. Minister for Planning will lead the committee and the ministers

of defence, petroleum, and IT will be part of it. Provincial Chief

Secretaries, Secretary Board of Investment, and Secretaries of

Provincial Ministries will also be part of the Executive Committee. The

government has formed the SIFC for facilitation of the foreign

investment in the IT, petroleum, agriculture, energy and defence sectors

in the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has said with the help of the Special Investment

Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

In a post uploaded on Twitter Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said he had

fervently advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the

economic challenges on a path to sustainable growth. “Employing a

whole-of-the-the-government approach, the coalition government has

decided to set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with

a mandate to frame economic policies that ensure policy predictability,

continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy”, he

added.

He said by virtue of its composition, the SIFC will serve as a top

decision-making forum to push through fundamental reforms in the

structure of the economy. To begin with, he said the forum will focus on

leveraging key sectors such as IT, agriculture, energy, minerals and

mining, and defence production. “Attracting investment from friendly

countries remains one of the key goals of the SIFC,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the need for a representative forum like the SIFC

has long been felt, given the scale of the economic challenges caused by

internal and external factors.