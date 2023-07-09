Those who burnt the Holy Quran in Sweden are enemies of world peace: Ashrafi

LAHORE, JUL 9: /DNA/ – Interfaith dialogue is a requirement of the time and situation, and those who burnt the Holy Quran in Sweden are enemies of world peace and any bid to desecrate the religion or heavenly book should be declared a crime at the global level, said religious scholars.

While addressing “Martyrdom of Sayedna Usman-e-Ghani (R.A)” seminar here on Sunday, clerics and religious scholars said that martyrs own the highest place in the religion of Islam.

The clerics added that Sayedna Usman-e-Ghani (R.A)”, may Allah be pleased with him, made tremendous efforts for compilation and make published the Holy Quran and made the Holy Quran safe until the Day of Judgment.

The seminar was held in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

The clerics said that we are grateful Pope Francis and the leadership of the Christian community and other non-Muslim religious leadership for condemning the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Pakistan Ulema Council supports and endorse the resolutions adopted by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The government should take immediate action against those who are campaigning against the armed forces of Pakistan and chief of the Army Staff and punish the criminals of May 9 and release the innocents.

Speakers at the Shahadat Syedna Usman Ghani seminar, said that extremist and terrorists have damaged the Islam and Muslims the most.

Addressing the seminar, the participants said that Islam has ordered the full protection of the rights of minorities and the teachings of the Holy Quran and of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ orders inter-religious dialogue.

Those who desecrate the holy things are enemies of world peace.

The non-Muslim community of Pakistan have fully denounce the Sweden incident.

The speakers also stated that Sayedna Usman-e-Ghani (R.A)” accepted Martyrdom for the cause of peace in the holy city of Medina.

Sayedna Usman-e-Ghani (R.A)” is protector of the Muslims and Islam.

The teachings of Quran and sunnah are of peace, affection and tolerance.

Today, Muslims have to follow the life of Mustafa ﷺ through their actions and deeds, and send a message to the world that the teachings of Islam and the Qur’an are peace, love, and tolerance.

Pakistan Ulama Council under the coordination of International Interfaith Harmony Council will hold a world interfaith conference in the last week of November in Islamabad Convention Center, in which world leaders of all religions will participate, including Pope Francis, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Imam of the Holy Kaaba and scholars Important leaders of Islam and other religions will be invited.

Speaking at the seminar, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, while talking about the situation in the country, said that those who are plotting to weaken Pakistan are spreading baseless propaganda against the chief of army staff and armed forces of Pakistan.

The entire nation is saddened by the events of May 9, Islam has given the highest status to martyrs, the memorials of martyrs in our country have been targeted, two months have passed, the judiciary has yet to make judgements against the criminals and their facilitators.

Judiciary should think that if it delays decisions on incidents like May 9, then what will happen in other cases?

The seminar also adopted a resolution stating that immediate action should be taken against the elements making campaigning against the security forces.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the Chief Justice should end the holidays of the judiciary and give justice to the innocent, the jails are full and the judges are going on vacations.