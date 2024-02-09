Those bigwigs who lost the General Elections 2024
ISLAMABAD, FEB 9: (DNA) – Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Barjis Tahir, Amir Muqam, Javed Latif etc. While PPP big wig from Lalamusa Qamar Zaman Kaira also lost in the elections 2024.
