Those bigwigs who lost the General Elections 2024

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9: (DNA) – Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Barjis Tahir, Amir Muqam, Javed Latif etc. While PPP big wig from Lalamusa Qamar Zaman Kaira also lost in the elections 2024.

