This sleeper train will take you from London to the wilds of Scotland in a double bed

LONDON: Flying between London and Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, or Inverness can be done without connection in less than two hours. But what’s the fun in that? If you want to make the journey as beautiful and fun as the destination, ride the Caledonian Sleeper, the London to Scotland sleeper train, instead. Yes, it takes all night, and yes, it’s more expensive than flying, but it’s also a lot more comfortable, way more relaxing, and much more scenic. Not only that, but a ride on the Caledonian Sleeper has a carbon footprint nearly 90 percent lower than making the equivalent journey by domestic flight. Also, it’ll make you feel a little like you’re riding the Hogwarts Express, and you can’t pass on that, surely. The Caledonian Sleeper does not have one starting station and one terminal station.

The Caledonian Sleeper consists of two long trains that leave London (Euston Station) six nights per week and that split along the way to serve five final destinations: Edinburgh (Waverley Station), Glasgow (Central Station), Fort William, Inverness, or Aberdeen. The Caledonian Sleeper also runs from Edinburgh (Waverley Station), Glasgow (Central Station), Fort William, Inverness, or Aberdeen to London six nights per week. The trains leave separately from each station and join each other along the way to arrive in London in two long trains again. The Caledonian Sleeper’s two long trains are:

The Lowland train runs between Glasgow or Edinburgh and London with several stops along the way. The Lowland train splits and joins in the town of Carstairs.

runs between Glasgow or Edinburgh and London with several stops along the way. The Lowland train splits and joins in the town of Carstairs. The Highland train that runs between Fort William, Inverness, or Aberdeen and London with several stops along the way. The Highland train splits and joins in Edinburgh.

Where does the Caledonian Sleeper stop?

Photo: Photo: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock

The Caledonian Sleeper stops in different stations depending on where it’s going/started from:

Caledonian Double: The fanciest and the most comfortable of all the accommodations on the Caledonian Sleeper is a double en-suite room. It includes a double bed, en-suite bathroom (with toiletries) and in-room sink, temperature and light control, electrical and USB outlets, and WiFi. The room is lockable from the inside and the outside. Passengers in Caledonian Doubles get complimentary breakfast, an amenity kit, and chocolates, and can order room service. Classic Rooms ticket holders get priority boarding, and have access to the lounge in the train station, as well as the Priority Club Car.

The train to/from Glasgow stops in: Watford Junction, Carlisle, Carstairs, and Motherwell.

The train to/from Edinburgh stops in: Watford Junction, Carlisle, and Carstairs.

The train to/from Aberdeen stops in: Crewe, Preston, Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars, Dundee, Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose, and Stonehaven.

The train to/from Inverness stops in: Crewe, Preston, Stirling, Dunblane, Gleneagles, Perth, Dunkeld & Birnam, Pitlochry, Blair Atholl, Dalwhinnie, Newtonmore, Kingussie, Aviemore, and Carrbridge.

The train to/from Fort William stops in: Crewe, Preston, Edinburgh, Glasgow Q St Low Level, Dalmuir, Dumbarton Central, Helensburgh Upper, Garelochhead, Arrochar & Tarbet, Ardlui, Crianlarich, Upper Tyndrum, Bridge of Orchy, Rannoch, Corrour, Tulloch, Roy Bridge, and Spean Bridge.

The train between London and Glasgow takes between 7.5 and 8.5 hours to reach its destination.

The train between London and Edinburgh takes between 7.5 and 8.5 hours to reach its destination.

The train between London and Aberdeen takes between 10 hours and 15 minutes and 11.5 hours to reach its destination.

The train between London and Inverness takes between 11 hours and 15 minutes and 11.5 hours to reach its destination.

The Caledonian Sleeper between London and Fort William takes between 12 and 13 hours to reach its destination.

Seated Coach: The cheapest of the accommodations on the Caledonian Sleeper is a seat that has an adjustable headrest, an adjustable footrest, a tray table, an individual reading light, one electrical outlet, and one USB outlet. A Seated Coach ticket includes WiFi, a lockable storage area for your luggage, a sleep kit, and access to the food and drinks menu. It is not very comfortable to spend the night in such a seat, but it is economical.

Classic Room: includes twin bunk beds, in-room sink, temperature and light control, electrical and USB outlets, and WiFi. The room is lockable from the inside and the outside. Passengers in Classic Rooms can order room service and can purchase breakfast.

Club Room: includes twin bunk beds, en-suite bathroom (with toiletries) and in-room sink, temperature and light control, electrical and USB outlets, and WiFi. The room is lockable from the inside and the outside. Passengers in Classic Rooms get complimentary breakfast, and chocolates, and can order room service. Classic Rooms ticket holders get priority boarding, and have access to the lounge in the train station, as well as the Priority Club Car.