Saturday, March 18, 2023
Main Menu

They don’t want me to reach the court: Imran Khan

| March 18, 2023

They don’t want me to reach the court: Imran Khan

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TOSHAKHANA CASE – Imran heads back to Lahore after ‘formalities’ outside judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, MAR 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan began his journey back home in LahoreRead More

Toshakhana case: Court allows Imran Khan to mark attendance from car amid chaos at Islamabad Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD: Chaos gripped the Islamabad Judicial Complex as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrivedRead More

Comments are Closed