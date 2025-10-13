The World’s Failure in Yemen

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The war in Yemen has become a tragic case study in how international neglect, regional appeasement, and internal divisions can empower an extremist movement. The Houthis not only survived years of conflict but are steadily growing. At the heart of the imbalance is technology. The international community, particularly the United States and its Western allies, has refused to provide anti-Houthi forces with the drones and drone defenses necessary to level the battlefield. Meanwhile, Iran supplies the Houthis with advanced systems. These drones have been used not just against Israel in headline-grabbing attacks but also against Yemeni rivals such as the Southern Transitional Council (STC) arguably the most competent and effective military force resisting the Houthis.The STC governs much of southern Yemen and maintains more legitimacy among locals than Al-Alimi’s Saudi-dependent council. Yet when it comes to military aid, it is starved of the tools it needs. The STC is left buying low-grade commercial drones, none of which can match Houthi systems. To make matters worse, manufacturers often report serial numbers of these purchases to China or the United Nations, creating a paper trail that undermines the very forces fighting on behalf of the “internationally recognized government.”This hypocrisy is glaring. The U.N., in theory, opposes the Houthis. In practice, however, its mechanisms from the Stockholm Agreement to the actions of member states like Iran, China, Russia, and Oman have shielded Houthi supply lines and offered the group international breathing space.

The cost of this neglect is visible on the ground. In Aden, locals whisper that Houthi drones routinely fly over government buildings, conducting surveillance and signaling their ability to strike at will. Even if these flights are not always offensive, they serve as psychological warfare, undermining the already fragile confidence in southern governance.The refusal to provide drone defenses contradicts the rhetoric of Washington, Abu Dhabi, and even Tel Aviv, all of whom regularly declare the Houthis a regional menace. The analogy is simple: doctors warn patients to finish the full course of antibiotics to prevent infection from roaring back stronger. Firefighters know never to extinguish only 90% of a wildfire. Yet when it comes to countering the Houthis, the world seems content to let the flames smolder, ensuring that they flare back more dangerously than before.

A serious strategy would begin with Aden. The port city, blessed with a natural harbor, has been a logistics hub for centuries. The British recognized its value when they established their presence there in the 19th century. Today, it could serve as the anchor for a renewed international commitment to Yemen’s stability. A U.S. joint base in Aden similar to existing ones in Iraq, Qatar, and Turkey would change the dynamics overnight. It would provide a platform for drone operations, intelligence sharing, and naval protection in the Bab el-Mandab strait, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Just as importantly, it would send an unmistakable message to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and others who continue to play both sides: the Houthis cannot be appeased into moderation.Strengthening the STC’s coast guard would also pay dividends. It would curb weapons smuggling along the coast and assure local populations that international powers are invested in their security. Unlike other Yemeni factions, the STC has shown openness to cooperation with external partners. Unlike Al-Alimi, it does not derive its legitimacy from Riyadh but from its ability to govern on the ground

What Yemen needs is not another U.N.-sponsored signing ceremony but a concrete shift in how the world addresses the conflict? True peace comes from preparation—strengthening legitimate local forces, cutting off Houthi supply lines, and ensuring that extremist groups cannot use drones to terrorize populations or disrupt shipping lanes.President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth now face a critical test. If they are serious about defeating the Houthis, they must stop treating Yemen as a side issue and begin investing in practical measures: supplying drones, providing drone defense systems, and establishing a permanent U.S. presence in Aden. Anything less is not just negligence but also an invitation for the Houthis and their Iranian backers to expand their reach.

The world has ignored Yemen for too long. However, failure to act decisively now will not just doom Yemenis to continued suffering. It will embolden Iran, destabilize the Red Sea, and threaten one of the world’s most strategic waterways. Peace will not be achieved through empty speeches at the United Nations. It will come only through denying the Houthis the oxygen they thrive on and empowering those willing to fight them effectively.