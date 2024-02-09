Friday, February 9, 2024
Main Menu

The winning heavyweights in General Elections 2024

| February 9, 2024
The winning heavyweights in General Elections 2024

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9: (DNA) – Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Latif Khosa, Asad Qaisar, Kh. Asif, Bilawal Bhutto.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Power-wielders must learn to respect people’s choice: Raoof

Power-wielders must learn to respect people’s choice: Raoof

Says PTI emerged largest party as people roared their approval for Khan to be nextRead More

IPP chief Tareen loses on both seats

IPP chief Tareen loses on both seats

Jenangir Tareen contested from NA-149 and NA-155 Lodhran-2 but was unable to clinch victory asRead More

Comments are Closed