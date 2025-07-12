The U.S. Sanctions on Francesca Backfired

By Qamar Bashir

In a jarring move that sent shockwaves across the globe, the United States imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, accusing her of “systematic demonization” of the U.S. But behind this vague allegation lies a disturbing truth: Albanese’s real “offense” was exposing the industrial economy of genocide—one fueled not just by the Israeli government but by a vast network of corporations, hedge funds, universities, and pension systems across the West.

Her latest report, “The Economy of Genocide,” and a subsequent viral interview laid bare the machinery of death behind the war on Gaza. She revealed how weapons manufacturers, bulldozer suppliers, and construction conglomerates are not merely supporting genocide—they are profiting from it. Israeli bulldozers raze entire neighborhoods, while construction contracts to rebuild illegal settlements flow rapidly. For every bomb dropped, there’s a dividend earned; for every displaced family, a new high-rise emerges.

But what shocked the conscience of the global public was not merely her confirmation of genocide—it was the financial lifelines she traced. From American surveillance and cloud-computing firms to European pension funds and elite universities, Albanese exposed how deeply this war is sustained by capital flows. Norway’s Government Pension Fund alone holds over $122 billion invested in companies complicit in Israeli occupation and military operations. Similar financial trails lead to Sweden, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Even Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Stanford, and NYU—often hailed for social justice advocacy—are enmeshed through opaque endowment investments and silent third-party fund managers. These universities, while professing solidarity with Palestine in student forums, funnel capital into firms that supply arms and equipment to Israeli forces.

Francesca Albanese did not stop at the economic trail. She painted an unflinching picture of Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe. “More than 75% of those killed in Gaza and the West Bank are women and children,” she said, emphasizing that these victims cannot be labeled militants by any legal or moral standard. “Their only crime is being Palestinian.” This demographic devastation is not accidental. It is systematic, targeted, and genocidal.

Albanese called Gaza “a living textbook of genocide,” fulfilling every criterion under international law—deliberate killings, destruction of living conditions, forced displacement, and erasure of cultural identity. She described how Israeli raids have decimated Palestine’s knowledge ecosystem: universities bombed, professors assassinated, students slaughtered, libraries turned to dust. Gaza’s last remaining research centers and cultural hubs have been wiped out. It is not only the bodies, but the collective memory and future of a nation being erased.

Commerce and civil society lie in ruins. Shops, bakeries, factories, and schools have been obliterated. Gaza is left with no one to educate, to trade, or to heal. The goal is clear: to reduce an entire people to dependency, silence, or oblivion. And yet, this extermination campaign is not funded solely by Tel Aviv or condoned solely by Washington—it is driven by a war economy backed by multinational private contractors.

Security firms, tech companies, arms manufacturers, and logistics contractors have turned Gaza into a testing ground and a profit center. These corporations operate in sync with the IDF, often surpassing state authorities in reach and precision. Private surveillance firms now work alongside Mossad, analyzing data harvested by U.S.-built platforms. Francesca Albanese warned: “This is not just a war—it’s a joint venture. A business enterprise of destruction.”

She highlighted that decision-makers in boardrooms, not just war rooms, control this carnage. A faceless ecosystem of fund managers, politicians, and lobbyists keep the war alive. Private defense contractors mint money; lawmakers receive donations; media pundits get scripts. Israel’s military policy has become a business model. And what especially rattled the U.S. and Israeli establishments was Albanese’s courage in naming these links, not as bystanders but as primary beneficiaries and drivers of genocide.

The sanctions on her backfired spectacularly. Francesca Albanese became an instant global icon. Her voice, once confined to UN documents, exploded across media platforms. She became a symbol of defiance, truth, and moral clarity. “I have done my job,” she stated. “And for that, I was sanctioned. But if telling the truth is punishable, then justice is already dead.”

She revealed she had contacted 48 of the entities named in her report, offering them a right of reply. Only 15 responded—most with evasive statements. None denied the facts. None divested. “They stay in with full knowledge and full intent,” she said. “That makes them complicit.”

In her concluding message, Albanese offered not just a diagnosis but a remedy. She called for immediate divestment from Israeli-linked corporations, a complete boycott of products manufactured or distributed by complicit companies, and full transparency from universities and public institutions on their financial entanglements. Symbolic gestures are not enough, she argued—only strategic, financial, and civic disassociation from genocide will force change.

Yet, as Francesca’s voice grows louder, a larger consensus is forming across the political and analytical spectrum. Experts and former officials now agree: the key to stopping the Gaza genocide rests squarely with the United States. A policy reversal by the White House—if backed by public will—could alter the tide. President trump, or his successor, must face the moral and political reckoning of this complicity. No Israeli prime minister, not even Netanyahu, can sustain such a war without uninterrupted U.S. arms, aid, and vetoes.

Many now identify Netanyahu’s war-mongering policies as the root cause of perpetual conflict. His government must be forced, through sanctions and international legal pressure, to abandon expansionism and militarism. But there’s a third force equally dangerous: the war economy itself. Fueled by private contractors, weapon lobbies, and pro-Israel institutions like AIPAC, this machine funds lawmakers, shapes CNN and Fox coverage, and pressures legislatures globally to maintain the killing spree for profit.

The time has come for people—not governments—to act. The collective conscience of the world, including Americans, Israelis, and the global Islamic community, must rise. It is time to boycott Israeli goods, end all economic support to war profiteers, and demand democratic action from parliaments to stop the slaughter. If we remain silent now, history will not only condemn the leaders who enabled genocide—it will also judge the nations, societies, and individuals who watched, calculated, and did nothing.

Francesca Albanese showed us that genocide is no longer hidden—it’s televised, monetized, and outsourced. The question now is not whether we know, but whether we will act.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan, USA