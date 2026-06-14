The Strategic Legacy Written in Shusha

Farid Mustafayev

History does not merely explain the past; it also outlines the contours of the future. Documents signed between states often appear to be diplomatic formalities, yet there are some agreements whose significance transcends legal frameworks and becomes part of a nation’s strategic destiny. The Shusha Declaration is one such document.

When I reflect on this event, I do not view it simply as an agreement signed between two states. Rather, I see it as an expression of political will distilled from a long and shared historical memory. There are moments that go beyond the boundaries of diplomacy and become fundamental pillars shaping the security, cooperation, and future vision of entire nations.

The Shusha Declaration represents precisely such a moment. Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always been rooted in deep historical foundations. These ties have never been measured solely by political interests; they have been shaped by a common culture, linguistic affinity, historical memory, and the similar challenges both nations have faced throughout history. While times have changed, the essence of this bond has remained intact, becoming even stronger and acquiring new dimensions.

The Declaration signed in the city of Shusha symbolizes the transition of these relations into a new phase. Shusha itself is not merely a city; it is one of the central symbols of cultural memory, national identity, and historical heritage. Consequently, a political message delivered from such a place carries a unique weight and profound moral significance.

The realities that emerged in the South Caucasus following the 2020 Patriotic War transformed the region’s geopolitical landscape. The long-standing status quo became a thing of the past, creating the necessity for a new security architecture. It was in this context that the Shusha Declaration was signed, securing its place in history as a significant document aimed at strengthening regional stability and strategic trust.

A closer examination of the Declaration reveals that it extends far beyond the concepts of friendship and cooperation. It envisages mutual support in defense matters, enhanced coordination in security affairs, and the elevation of strategic partnership to a higher level. This constitutes a powerful political message with direct implications for the regional balance of power.

In my view, one of the most important aspects of the Shusha Declaration is its future-oriented nature. Some documents are signed to affirm the past, while others are designed to shape the future. The Shusha Declaration belongs to the latter category. While formalizing existing relations, it also introduces a new model of strategic thinking. History demonstrates that sustainability in international relations depends not only on converging interests but also on reliable partnerships. Trust is a value forged through years of experience, strengthened during difficult times, and validated through concrete actions.

The strength of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations stems precisely from this reality. The Shusha Declaration also plays an important role in the formation of a new regional security architecture. At a time when global centers of power are shifting and regional processes are becoming increasingly complex, such agreements serve as essential pillars of stability.

Stability is preserved not only through domestic policies but also through effective international cooperation. Viewed from a broader perspective, the Declaration’s impact extends well beyond the immediate region. New opportunities are emerging in areas such as energy security, transport corridors, defense cooperation, and economic integration.

These opportunities will significantly influence the future development trajectory of the region.

The moral significance of the political message delivered from Shusha also deserves special attention. Some places connect the past with the present, and Shusha is one such place. Every document signed there embodies both respect for historical memory and responsibility toward the future.

Looking back today, it becomes evident that the Shusha Declaration is not merely a diplomatic event but a strategic step symbolizing the beginning of a new era. By elevating the concept of cooperation to a deeper level, it places mutual trust and coordinated action at the center of regional relations.

In the contemporary international system, the position of states is determined not only by their resources but also by the alliances they establish. In this regard, the Shusha Declaration represents a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy strategy while also contributing to the emergence of new realities at both regional and global levels.

As time passes, the significance of this document will become even more apparent. History has shown that some decisions reveal their true impact not immediately, but years later. The Shusha Declaration is one of those strategic decisions whose consequences will be felt on a broader scale by future generations.

The essence of this document can be expressed in a single sentence: the strength derived from a shared past is transformed into a strategic will for a shared future. And this will lays the foundation for a new phase of stability, security, and development throughout the region.

Farid Mustafayev

“Progress” social and economic research public union deputy chairman , Member of the New Azerbaijan Party, Member Of The Western Azerbaijan Community, Board Member Of The Youth Anti-Drug Public Union