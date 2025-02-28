The Soaring Prices of Ramadan: A Betrayal of Islamic Values

By: Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Ramadan is approaching, and even before its arrival, the prices of essential food items have already begun to soar. This phenomenon has become an annual occurrence in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, where, instead of facilitating the people in this sacred month, market forces exploit the demand for profit. This stands in stark contrast to other Islamic countries, where governments and business communities work together to ensure that prices remain stable or even decrease in the spirit of Ramadan. Even Western nations, despite not being Muslim-majority, extend special discounts to accommodate their Muslim citizens, recognizing the importance of this Holy month. However, in Pakistan, the situation is completely reversed—rather than easing the financial burden, the cost of basic necessities doubles, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to afford the essentials required for Sehr and Iftar.

One may question whether boycotting these overpriced goods would resolve the crisis. While temporary boycotts can create momentary price fluctuations, they are not a long-term solution. The real problem lies deeper—within a system plagued by unchecked profiteering, weak regulation, and a lack of accountability. Shopkeepers often justify the rising prices by blaming wholesalers, who, in turn, claim that they are simply responding to market trends and supplier rates. This chain of excuses exposes a fundamental question: Who exactly is responsible? Is there no authority to regulate these behind-the-scenes forces driving inflation during Ramadan? When will this recurring issue be permanently resolved?

Islam provides a clear framework regarding fair trade and market ethics. The Holy Qur’an warns against deceit in business transactions: “Woe to those who give less [than due], who, when they take a measure from people, take in full. But if they give by measure or by weight to them, they cause loss” (Surah Al-Mutaffifin 83:1-3). The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also emphasized just dealings in trade, saying, “The merchants will be raised on the Day of Judgment as wicked except those who fear Allah, are honest, and speak the truth” (Tirmidhi). These teachings highlight that those who manipulate prices for personal gain, particularly during Ramadan, are engaging in a deeply unethical and un-Islamic practice. Islam not only discourages unfair pricing but also encourages honesty and compassion in business dealings, especially during times of religious significance.

If Islam is so explicit in condemning hoarding and price gouging, why does this practice persist in a country that claims to uphold Islamic principles? The failure to control artificial inflation during Ramadan is a collective moral and administrative failure. Administrative institutions responsible for price control either lack the enforcement capacity or are complicit in the problem. The business community, instead of embracing the spirit of generosity, sees the month as an opportunity for excessive profits. Consumers, though frustrated, often find themselves helpless, with no real alternatives.

This helplessness stems from several factors. First, there is a lack of stringent administrative oversight. Regulatory bodies often issue price control lists, but they remain ineffective due to poor enforcement and the influence of powerful business cartels. Second, the absence of consumer awareness and collective action allows this exploitation to continue. In countries where consumer rights are protected, price hikes of this nature would trigger investigations and penalties. However, in Pakistan, the common citizen rarely has the platform or resources to challenge such exploitation effectively. Additionally, the lack of coordination between government agencies, local administration, and market regulators creates loopholes that profiteers exploit without consequence.

The solution lies in a multi-pronged approach. The administration must strengthen price control mechanisms and impose strict penalties on those who artificially inflate prices. Strict action should be taken against hoarders who withhold goods to create scarcity and drive up prices. At the same time, society must demand accountability, using consumer pressure and boycotts selectively against those businesses that engage in unethical practices. The role of religious leaders is also crucial; they should actively educate traders about their moral obligations in light of Islamic teachings and emphasize that exploiting consumers in Ramadan is not just an economic crime but a grave sin.

In addition, fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility is necessary. Businesses should be encouraged to adopt ethical pricing models and provide discounts during Ramadan rather than seeking excessive profits. The media can also play a pivotal role in exposing unjust market practices and pressuring policymakers to implement necessary reforms. Furthermore, Islamic banking and financial institutions can introduce interest-free micro-financing options to support small traders who struggle with high supplier costs, thereby reducing the need for excessive price hikes.

If Islamic values were truly upheld, the arrival of Ramadan in Pakistan would bring relief to the people rather than financial distress. Until there is a sincere effort to align economic practices with the ethical teachings of Islam, the cycle of price hikes and helplessness will continue. The question remains: When will we, as a society, rise above individual greed and embrace the true essence of Ramadan—a month of mercy, generosity, and communal well-being? Only through collective responsibility, strong governance, and adherence to Islamic principles can we hope to break free from this cycle of exploitation and create a just and equitable society for all.