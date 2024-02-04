The sad demise of President Geingob of Namibia
ISLAMABAD: The Government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the passing of President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia.
President Geingob was a visionary statesman, a leading icon of the liberation struggle of Namibia and the chief architect of the Constitution of Namibia.
President Geingob will always be remembered for his services to the Namibian nation and his distinguished legacy as a leader of the Global South.
Our heartfelt condolences to President Geingob’s family and the people of Namibia.
