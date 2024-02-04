Sunday, February 4, 2024
Main Menu

The sad demise of President Geingob of Namibia

| February 4, 2024
The sad demise of President Geingob of Namibia

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the passing of President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia.

President Geingob was a visionary statesman, a leading icon of the liberation struggle of Namibia and the chief architect of the Constitution of Namibia.

President Geingob will always be remembered for his services to the Namibian nation and his distinguished legacy as a leader of the Global South.

Our heartfelt condolences to President Geingob’s family and the people of Namibia.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Massive Israeli airstrikes kill more Palestinians

Massive Israeli airstrikes kill more Palestinians

At least 27,365 people in Palestine’s Gaza have been killed, mostly women and children, sinceRead More

The sad demise of President Geingob of Namibia

The sad demise of President Geingob of Namibia

DNA ISLAMABAD: The Government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the passingRead More

Comments are Closed