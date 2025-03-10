By Diplomatic News Agency (DNA)

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming trial of Ruben Vardanyan, a notorious figure involved in financing separatist and terrorist activities, has attracted international attention. Reports suggest that Pakistani human rights activist Syeda Ghulam Fatima, who received $100,000 in 2016 from Vardanyan under the pretext of the so-called Aurora Prize, intends to participate in his trial in Baku. However, a deeper analysis reveals that her involvement is not merely a legal or humanitarian interest but part of a broader network that has historically supported anti-Azerbaijani terrorism, money laundering, and human rights violations.

For decades, Armenians have conducted ethnic cleansing campaigns against Azerbaijanis, leading to the forced displacement of thousands of ethnic Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan (present-day Armenia). The Armenian government systematically violated their rights, demolishing cultural heritage sites and preventing their rightful return. Yet, so-called human rights activists like Syeda Ghulam Fatima have remained silent on these atrocities while conveniently aligning themselves with individuals like Ruben Vardanyan, whose financial operations have played a role in funding separatism and ethnic cleansing.

One of the most heinous crimes in modern history, the Khojaly Genocide, was perpetrated by Armenian forces on February 26, 1992, resulting in the brutal massacre of hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians, including women and children. The crime, recognized by numerous international bodies and states, remains a dark stain on Armenia’s history.

Despite this, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, instead of advocating for the victims, has chosen to associate with figures like Ruben Vardanyan, who has historically played a role in supporting separatist regimes responsible for such atrocities. This raises serious ethical concerns about her true motives and whether her so-called activism serves genuine humanitarian purposes or if she is merely another pawn in a larger scheme of political and financial corruption.

Armenian militant organizations, including ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and other extremist groups, have carried out terrorist attacks against Azerbaijani civilians and officials. Over the years, these organizations have been responsible for bombings, assassinations, and military aggressions that have devastated Azerbaijani communities. Ruben Vardanyan has been linked to financial networks that provided direct and indirect support to such militant operations.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima’s connection to these entities through her financial dealings raises significant concerns. If her work was genuinely based on human rights, she would have condemned these terrorist activities instead of accepting laundered money from individuals involved in such crimes.

One of the most devastating consequences of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories was the deliberate placement of landmines, a tactic that continues to kill and maim innocent civilians years after the war ended. After Azerbaijan liberated its lands in 2020, the extent of this mine pollution became evident, with thousands of hidden explosives scattered across formerly occupied areas.

This has severely affected the safe return of internally displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands, a clear violation of human rights. Yet, Syeda Ghulam Fatima has never spoken against this form of mine terrorism, proving once again that her so-called activism is selective and politically motivated.

The involvement of Syeda Ghulam Fatima in the Aurora Prize network, which allegedly has been linked to money laundering activities benefiting Armenian separatists and terrorists, is deeply troubling. Her silence on Armenian terrorism, ethnic cleansing, mine pollution, and the Khojaly Genocide, while actively participating in platforms that glorify figures like Ruben Vardanyan, exposes her as an enabler rather than a genuine human rights defender.

As the Western Azerbaijani community and victims of Armenian aggression continue their fight for justice, it is crucial to expose individuals who manipulate human rights discourse to shield criminals and promote biased narratives. The upcoming trial in Baku will not only serve as a legal reckoning for Ruben Vardanyan but also highlight the broader network of individuals who have enabled his illicit activities for personal and political gain.