The Road to Integration: Reviewing the progress on KP-FATA Merger Plan

Naba Fatima

In 2018, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan that merged the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was heralded as a milestone for inclusive governance and regional development. This ambitious plan was aimed to integrate the tribal areas into the mainstream political and administrative structure. It promised democratic reforms, economic development, and improved security against extremism.However, the recent surge of violence in Parachinar, sparked by a seemingly minor land disputethat escalated into a sectarian strife, casts a dark shadow over these promises. This incident shifts attention towards the original agenda defined during the constitutional amendment and its execution over the years.

The FATA-KP merger plan was initially aimed to address the severe economic challenges faced by the tribal region, where the poverty ration stands at 73.7 percent with most of the people lacking basic health and education facilities. The plan required PKR 121 billion annually to support a comprehensive socio-economic development agenda. However, the lack of commitment from the federal government and provinces to implement necessary budget adjustments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award created financial uncertainty. This led to distrust and tension among the people of erstwhile FATA, who feared losing their economic independence without seeing the promised development.

Additionally, FATA’s status as an open market for smuggled goods has been disrupted withafter the execution of merger plan. Traditionally, due to limited development and employment opportunities, smuggling became an important source of income for most of the people of these tribal areas. The locals, unfamiliar with state laws, considered smuggling as Tijarat, viewing it as a legitimate mean of income. However, the regulation of borders and intensified crackdowns against smuggling without adequate development projects has escalated tensions in the region, halting its complete integration.

Aggravating these economic issues are the challenges surrounding land ownership that are rifting sectarian tensions in the region. The tribal areas have a unique land tenure system, which ischaracterised by collective tribal ownership anddiffers markedly from the rest of Pakistan. The imposition of KP’s laws on a region with deeply entrenched tribal land ownership practices has led to confusion and conflict. Local administrators are struggling to reconcile these differences, resulting in disputes over land rights and bureaucratic inefficiencies. The transition from collective to individual land ownership is disrupting longstanding tribal balances. The economic constraints, accompanied with the disruption of traditional income sources like smuggling and unresolved land ownership issues are exacerbating tensions and security threats in the region.

To address these issues, the stakeholdersincluding tribal leaders, local government officials, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) need to be engaged through an inclusive approach. To mitigate economic challenges, high-impact development projects in the territory could be prioritised. For instance, Pakistan could prioritise western corridor of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and incentivise local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tribal area’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Meanwhile, instead of budget cuts in NFC Awards, provinces could be encouraged to participate in the development of erstwhile FATA through capacity-building initiatives. For instance, Punjab’s Education Ministry could send teams and staff to support underdeveloped schools in tribal areas. Such initiatives could acceleratedevelopment and foster national integration.

For a better land ownership model, the cultural significance of Pakhtoonwali could be adhered to and a hybrid model be introduced by mapping traditional land use and defining zones for individual ownership. The transition from tribal to individual ownership could be implemented in selected pilot areas with community agreements. A regular assessment and feedback mechanism could also be regularised to monitor the model’s impact and guide its gradual expansion.

In conclusion, the FATA-KP merger’s promise of inclusive governance and development continues tobe marred by significant challenges. To address these issues,prioritising high-impact development projects and encouraging provincial involvement can enhance national integration and ensure the merger’s success. A hybrid land ownership model is also required that respects tribal customs and state laws for fulfilling the region’s aspirations for stability and prosperity.

Naba Fatima is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at [email protected]